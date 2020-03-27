Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GBLI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Stephen Green acquired 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at $743,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,225 shares of company stock worth $201,975. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global Indemnity by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $353.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

