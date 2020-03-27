Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

NYSE:JEF opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,716,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,129,000 after buying an additional 314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,559,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

