Zacks: Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

