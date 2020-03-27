Zacks: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given $54.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

