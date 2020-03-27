Zalando’s (ZLDSF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Zalando has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

