Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,265.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $468,733.53 and $39,265.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.09 or 0.04817143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

