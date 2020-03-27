Zebi Hits Market Cap of $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02582525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193124 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.