Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,665,800 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the February 27th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $197.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

