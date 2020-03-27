Zel Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00482965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00112660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00080109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 97,181,900 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

