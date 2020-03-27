ZelCash (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004452 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

