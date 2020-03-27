Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Capitalization Reaches $214,999.67

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $214,999.67 and approximately $224.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

