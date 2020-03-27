ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 122.5% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $24.73 million and $12,829.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.02560582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00195586 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,137,531,975 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.