Zero Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Zero has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $168,558.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00481815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00113121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00080542 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

