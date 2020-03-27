Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0005

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $80,751.71 and approximately $4,295.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.03376344 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,365,812 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

