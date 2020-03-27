Zilla Price Hits $0.0032 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Zilla has a total market cap of $192,055.32 and approximately $4,429.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.02566157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00193967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

