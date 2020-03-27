Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $204,114.54 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,837.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Z stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

