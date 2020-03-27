Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,684 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

