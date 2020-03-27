Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,187. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

