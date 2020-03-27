Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $168.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $181.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

