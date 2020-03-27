Zions Bancorporation NA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,463 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 1,062 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 1,283,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,792,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

