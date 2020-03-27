Zipper Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Zipper has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM. Zipper has a total market cap of $732,084.06 and $6,095.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002386 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

