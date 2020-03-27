Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,061 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. 2,870,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,848. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

