Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $288,935,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.77. 2,870,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

