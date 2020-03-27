Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.46.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,392,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 1,033,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 333,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

