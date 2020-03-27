Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

ZS stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $74,757.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,607 shares of company stock worth $14,235,717 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

