ZTCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.04808723 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036773 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

