ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Hits $395,546.48

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $395,546.48 and approximately $21.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

