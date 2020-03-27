Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 410 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 410 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 390.88.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

