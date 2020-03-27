Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 350 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 390.88.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

