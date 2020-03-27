ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Price Hits $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $18.19 million and $967,423.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.02580448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00193499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 480,978,557 coins and its circulating supply is 468,807,686 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

