-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,519,000 after buying an additional 1,609,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2,422.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 503,517 shares during the period.

SAIL stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

