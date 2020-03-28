$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.04). Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 491,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $396.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

