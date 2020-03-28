$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. New Senior Investment Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Senior Investment Group.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

In other news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 89,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Milner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,357,000 after buying an additional 256,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after buying an additional 1,057,079 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 543,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,663,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 214,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

SNR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 655,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,457. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a P/E ratio of -295,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.63%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Read More: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.