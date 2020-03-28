-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 357,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,529. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

