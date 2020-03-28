$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of PEN traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. 293,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,981. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,920 shares of company stock worth $7,049,866. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $79,928,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

