$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Diamond Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

