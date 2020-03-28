-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 108.03% and a negative net margin of 672.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of RDHL opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

