$0.34 EPS Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Nike posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

