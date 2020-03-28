$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

