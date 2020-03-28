$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TGNA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.21. 3,813,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,538. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,288,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

