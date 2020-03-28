$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMAO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FMAO traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $310.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.