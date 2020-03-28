$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Upland Software also posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of UPLD traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 314,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,192. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Upland Software by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Upland Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Upland Software by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

