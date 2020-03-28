-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.49). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VERONA PHARMA P/S.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 64,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.75. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.