$0.70 EPS Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Bank of America also posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BAC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,415,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,543,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

