$0.77 EPS Expected for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. MSG Networks posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $6,544,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 152,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,244. The company has a market capitalization of $670.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

