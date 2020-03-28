$0.82 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.89. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 2,754,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

