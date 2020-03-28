0Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,587.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $8,587.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

