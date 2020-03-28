0x Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $94.21 million and $14.46 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002346 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.02526945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinone, FCoin, Poloniex, AirSwap, Tokenomy, C2CX, Kucoin, Huobi, BitBay, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Mercatox, ABCC, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, OKEx, GOPAX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, Zebpay, Liqui, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Crex24, Binance, Radar Relay, Iquant, Upbit, Bittrex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

