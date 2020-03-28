0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $297,270.12

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $297,270.12 and $42,189.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.59 or 0.04941936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003603 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

