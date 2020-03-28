$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $975.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

NYSE WSM opened at $42.05 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.